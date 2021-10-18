TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 4.8%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $36.74. Approximately 4,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,762,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

TSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.58.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

