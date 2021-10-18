Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $510,224.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $587,373.75.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $112.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

