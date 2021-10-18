two (NYSE:TWOA) Shares Sold by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,804 shares during the quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.77% of TWO worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of TWO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TWO by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 335,253 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,950,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWOA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,415. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

