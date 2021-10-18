U Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $523,383.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 8% against the dollar. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $523,383.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

