U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 68,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 94,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

