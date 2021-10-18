UBS Group Initiates Coverage on BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS BWLLY opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.32.
BW LPG Company Profile
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.