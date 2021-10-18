UBS Group Initiates Coverage on BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BWLLY opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

