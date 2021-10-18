Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $405.72 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

