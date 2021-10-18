Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys 229,225 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education comprises about 4.3% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 27,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BNED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $10.45. 6,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,763. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

