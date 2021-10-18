Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 39.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Gogo accounts for 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Gogo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gogo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gogo by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gogo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,832. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

