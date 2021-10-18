United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.68 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 206.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $24.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.91 billion to $25.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.41 billion to $44.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $52,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,116,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,492,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

