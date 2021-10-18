United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.36% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

IBDM opened at $24.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.