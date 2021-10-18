United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,068,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

