United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,445 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.28 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

