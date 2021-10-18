United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,876 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $62.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

