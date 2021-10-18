University of Notre Dame DU Lac Has $3.46 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 10.1% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $5.40 on Monday, hitting $2,838.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,810.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,584.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.