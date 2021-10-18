University of Notre Dame DU Lac Sells 204,210 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 93.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,210 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.1% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $594,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,037 shares of company stock valued at $47,034,023 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

