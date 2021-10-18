Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.64.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,605. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.29.
In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,133,964 shares of company stock worth $456,737,407 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
