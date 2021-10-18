Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,605. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,133,964 shares of company stock worth $456,737,407 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

