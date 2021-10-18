V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $73.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

