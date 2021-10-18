Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in September

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vallourec stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLOWY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.