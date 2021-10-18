VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 103,667 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 281,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.