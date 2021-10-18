VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 278,768 shares.The stock last traded at $19.49 and had previously closed at $19.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

