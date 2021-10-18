Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 600,127 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.79% of 3D Systems worth $540,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,904 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $20,032,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $21,890,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.