Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.56% of BlackLine worth $556,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BlackLine by 25.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine stock opened at $123.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,921,281 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

