Vanguard Group Inc. Has $570.58 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.42% of Synaptics worth $570,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $173.54 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.