Vanguard Group Inc. Has $591.65 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,425,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $591,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

