Vanguard Group Inc. Has $599.87 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $599,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $45.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.