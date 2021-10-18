Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $549,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 in the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $112.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

