Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $140.51. 34,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,167. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

