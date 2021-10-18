VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,440.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,665 shares of company stock worth $5,061,228. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.47 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.63.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

