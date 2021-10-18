Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,903.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.22 on Monday. Vicinity Centres has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.