Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 392.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 222,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS opened at $10.83 on Monday. Cellectis S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.37.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.