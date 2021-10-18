Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $134.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.80%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

