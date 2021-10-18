Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.10 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

