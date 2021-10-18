Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,155 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 205,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $574,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,796. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

