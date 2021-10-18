Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VCISY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 79,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

