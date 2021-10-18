Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,100 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after buying an additional 111,479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $44.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

