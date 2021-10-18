Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $146,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

