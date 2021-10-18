Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of CarGurus worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,306 shares of company stock worth $18,308,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

