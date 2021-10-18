Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

