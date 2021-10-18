Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BOX by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BOX by 124.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BOX by 107.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BOX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.40 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

