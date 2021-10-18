Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 24,300 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE VIPS opened at $11.47 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.