Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 180.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 878,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,104,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $122,802,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $199.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

