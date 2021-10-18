Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) PT Lowered to $22.00

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSH. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.36.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after buying an additional 174,868 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

