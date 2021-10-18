VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

VTGN stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $461.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,596 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

