Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 63.6% in September

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IHD stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 60,991 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

