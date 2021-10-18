Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 63.6% in September

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IHD stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
