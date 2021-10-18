Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 212.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

In other Vyant Bio news, Director Paul R. Hansen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John A. Roberts bought 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,078.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 46,406 shares of company stock worth $114,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 118,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vyant Bio by 881.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 753,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

