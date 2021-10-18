Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €158.18 ($186.10).

Several analysts have weighed in on WCH shares. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ETR:WCH traded down €3.55 ($4.18) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €154.40 ($181.65). 152,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 52-week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.56.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

