Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Proterra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Proterra alerts:

NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. Proterra Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.