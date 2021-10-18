Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter.

UTF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $27.94. 429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,450. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

