Wagner Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.54. 55,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,980. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

